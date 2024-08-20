TRAFFIC ALERT: New I-86 to I-15 northbound ramp opens Tuesday evening

POCATELLO, Idaho (ITD News Release) - Starting Tuesday evening, August 20, motorists will encounter new traffic patterns at the Interstate 86 and Interstate 15 System Interchange. The newly constructed I-86 eastbound to I-15 northbound ramp is set to open to traffic tonight. Alongside this change, the rightmost lane of I-86 eastbound will be closed as part of the new traffic configuration.

Drivers should also be aware that the split point for the eastbound-to-northbound and eastbound-to-southbound lanes will be shifted to the west, near the Hiline Bridge.

Originally built in the 1960s, the I-86 and I-15 System Interchange is undergoing $112 million of redesign work to improve safety and replace aging infrastructure. The project is scheduled to be completed next summer.

Motorists are encouraged to stay informed about the latest traffic updates and detours by visiting 511.idaho.gov or using the 511 app. Additional details about the project can be found on ITD’s projects website, https://itdprojects.idaho.gov/pages/i-86i-15-system-interchange.