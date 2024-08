JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI) – Jackson Police Department (JPD) is searching for the person who used bear spray or pepper spray at the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar on August 16.

A large crowd had to be evacuated from the bar, no injuries have been reported.

JPD is looking for the person pictured above. If you know this person or are this person please contact Officer Sean Leonhard at (307) 733-2331. Please reference case 2408-2152.