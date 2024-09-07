A man has died from a motorcycle accident in Bannock County

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The crash happened on I-15 at milepost 63 on September 6th around 7:13 p.m.

The victim, a 34-year-old man from Fort Harrison, Montana was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle on the freeway.

He lost control of his bike and landed in the median.

The rider was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

One lane of travel was blocked for about three hours.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.