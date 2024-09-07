Idaho Falls Fire Department to dedicate new 9-11 Memorial

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Firefighters who were in New York September 11th 2001 when the towers fell, went to the Idaho Falls waterfront event center to help us remember that tragic day.

Many families traveled near and far to meet with them.

"We are here to teach our kids about loving and what happened that day. Our daughter read the news and I survived. So we thought that was cool," said Ronda Mchargue.

The Heroes Defense Team has brought a one-of-a-kind opportunity to the Eastern Idaho community.

They invited their friends to the New York City Fire Department and Tunnels to Towers Foundation to showcase the "9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit.

The founder of the mobile exhibit says it's important to share this part of history with our young ones.

"Many people have forgotten and we never need to forget. That day goes is the single largest loss of life day we've ever had in the United States. But it was also the largest rescue ever in either those 343 that gave their life that day. They saved well over 25,000 people. and there's there's so many places that are not teaching our youth about that historic, tragic day that we need to do that. And that's one thing our foundation does,” said Billy Puckett.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department will hold the solemn dedication ceremony for the city's new 9/11 memorial.

They will be presented with a piece of steel salvaged from one of the collapsed World Trade Center towers for their commitment to preserving history and honoring the lives lost and affected on that day.

Local News 8 will be there to bring you the full story.