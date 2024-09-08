National 988 Day is a reminder for the national suicide prevention number ‘988’

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Loved ones who die to suicide are a national crisis, and according to the CDC, Idaho is one of the leading states in the country for suicide.

The suicide prevention hotline company is recognizing September 8th for their easy-to-call number.

Before people suffering from thoughts of death would have to go online and search for a 1-800 number to call.

Every moment counts when in such a fatigued state of mind.

This easy-to-call number has made it possible for people to find help faster.

“A lot of times people are in crisis for mental health. They dial 911 and that's great, but that's they're not equipped all the time to handle that mental crisis. So they don't give them the resources they need people. So it's not just nine and eight. How can I help you? It has an entire menu specifically catered to what your need is at the time,” said Melissa Schrade.

We have already seen reports of death by suicide in the eastern Idaho area just this past month alone averaging ages between 17 and 20.

Tonight, I dig deeper into the difficult conversation of suicide to help parents identify the warning signs before tragedy strikes.

If you would like to join the fight against suicide, this weekend an 'out of the dark' community walk will be held on the ISU campus in Pocatello next Saturday, September 14th.