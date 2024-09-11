ISP investigate a Fatal Crash in Thatcher

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho (ISP Press Release) – Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 10:00 AM, on SH34 at E Thatcher Road, in Thatcher.



A 1992 Chevy pickup truck driven by an 82-year-old male from Thatcher, was travelling northbound on State Highway 34. A 56-year-old male driver and his passenger, a 46-year-old female passenger, both from Soda Springs, were travelling southbound on State Highway 34 on a 2011 Harley Davidson. The Chevy pickup truck failed to yield the right of way to the motorcycle while making a left turn onto Thatcher Road.



The driver of the motorcycle succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The female passenger of the motorcycle sustained critical injuries and was transported by air ambulance to a hospital. The male driver of the Chevy pickup truck was wearing a seatbelt.



Idaho State Police was assisted by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Fire District & Franklin County Ambulance.



This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.



