Break-ins in Comore Loma prompt the community to hold a meeting

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – A community meeting was in Comore Loma held in respose to a string of break-ins.

The pictures above are from a surveillance camera, and show a thief wearing a mask, who stole tools from a trailer.

This, paired with a string of attempted break-ins, prompted the Comore Loma neighborhood to hold a meeting.

it was held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on South Ledge Rock Road.

In attendance was Seargent Bryan Lovell from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.

"So I'm here tonight to speak to one of our neighborhoods out here in the county, in the Comore Loma area, just outside of Ammon. And, they have questions about, you know, what they can do to plan for safety, how they can, you know, protect their property and watch out for each other and and, deter crime," said Sgt. Lovell.

If you have any information regarding these break-ins, please contact Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200.