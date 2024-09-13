Steve Kunz received a 30-year plaque for being a co-op observer in Bear Lake County

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Friday, September 13 in Pocatello, The National Weather Service held an award ceremony to honor people who have made meaningful contributions to their 'co-op observer program.’

Congrats to Steve Kunz for being one of many recognized.

He received a 30-year plaque for being a co-op observer in Bear Lake County.

Outside of the National Weather Service Steve has done weather observing for TV stations and the U.S. Forest Service since 1971.

Steve Kunz is the father of our late-night news anchor Todd Kunz.

Todd accepted the award on behalf of his father, who is recovering from a recent hospital stay.

“Steve, we wish you were here. I choke up easy. Just get better,” said Sherrie Hebert.

Presenting the award was Sherrie Hebert the observation program leader for the National Weather Service.

She explained the importance of work done by people like Steve.

“The co-op observer program is priceless. They provide observations that not only go into our forecasts and warnings, but they provide information that goes to the national climate data Center for things such as insurance, property losses, things like that. And it's just an amazing support system for the weather service goes all the way back to, the early 1800s,” said Herbert.

Congratulations to the Kunz family on winning such a prestigious award.