Be mindful of increased harvest equipment

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff would like to remind drivers to be aware of farm equipment sharing the road.

Eastern Idaho is in the harvest season, meaning more equipment may be sharing roadways.

These vehicles may also use unconventional entrances and exits onto roadways.

Because of the size and weight of these vehicles, maneuvering and stopping in traffic can be more difficult than normal.

Mud and specifically dust from these vehicles may cause an extra visual hazard to drivers.

As always, make paying attention to your driving a priority, avoid distractions, and always wear your seatbelt.