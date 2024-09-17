Skip to Content
ISU homecoming starts this week with a parade

today at 3:57 PM
Published 4:08 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – It is homecoming week at Idaho State University, and events are taking place on campus all week. 

With the parade happening on Saturday, a map of the parade route is shown above.

Pocatello police are asking people to refrain from parking along the parade route after 7 a.m. that day and the parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 21.

The homecoming game starts at 4 p.m. where the Bengals will take on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. 

Tucker Robertson

Digital Content Director at Local News 8

