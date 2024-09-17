Skip to Content
Top Stories

We now know the names of the two men killed in a horrific gas station explosion

ITD
By
today at 5:51 PM
Published 5:56 PM

CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Local News 8 spoke with Clearwater County Coroner Dennis Fuller on Tuesday, September 17th.

He told us the victims were 53-year-old Brandon Luther Cook of Orofino, and 62-year-old Wesley James Lineberry of Pierce, Idaho.

The coroner says both men were loggers who stopped at the gas station every day for a soda.

Four other people were hurt in the explosion.

Coroner fuller says the flames were so intense, that the scene was still smoldering two days later.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content