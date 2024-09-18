A teenage girl is in the hospital after falling 50 feet while fleeing deputies

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A 16 year old girl flees from the scene of a one car accident. In her attempt to flee from a Power County deputy, the girl ran down an embankment where she fell 50 feet.

Following the first fall, the girl got up to continue running and fell down a second embankment where she go injured.

Power County EMS, Power County Search and Rescue, and officers from American Falls Police responded to help rescue the girl.

The girl has been transported to EIRMC to treat her injuries.

Several arrests were made and it is believed that alcohol played a part in the accident.