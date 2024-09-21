A Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Snake River Landing

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – 6.9 million Americans over the age of 65 have Alzheimer's disease, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

Eastern Idaho is helping to bring recognition, and hopefully find a cure.

The community gathered for the Walk to End Alzheimer's at Snake River Landing the morning of September 21st.

Participants picked flowers representing how the disease affects them, whether they have it themselves, they know someone who has it, or they support the cause to find a cure.

Before they crossed the finish line, the association raised more than $41,000 to end Alzheimer's in Eastern Idaho.