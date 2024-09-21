Skip to Content
Top Stories

A Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Snake River Landing

KIFI
By
New
today at 2:48 PM
Published 2:54 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – 6.9 million Americans over the age of 65 have Alzheimer's disease, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

Eastern Idaho is helping to bring recognition, and hopefully find a cure.

The community gathered for the Walk to End Alzheimer's at Snake River Landing the morning of September 21st.

Participants picked flowers representing how the disease affects them, whether they have it themselves, they know someone who has it, or they support the cause to find a cure. 

Before they crossed the finish line, the association raised more than $41,000 to end Alzheimer's in Eastern Idaho.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content