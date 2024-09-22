A Nampa Police K-9 “Riddick” was killed during a pursuit

NAMPA, Idaho (KIFI) – During a police pursuit, Officer Cody Huss’ patrol SUV was struck by the suspect causing the SUV to roll over.

While Officer Huss would be treated for his injuries and later released from the hospital, K-9 Riddick who was also in the vehicle died at the scene.

K-9 Riddick was a part of the Nampa Police K-9 Unit, the largest in Idaho.

K-9 Riddick and his handler Officer Huss were assigned to a late shift patrol team. K-9 Riddick had served with the Nampa Police Department for 2 years.

The Nampa Police Department said on Facebook “It is the wish of Officer Huss and the K-9 Unit to hold a public service of remembrance for K-9 Riddick. Plans for the ceremony have begun. We will share more details as they become available.”