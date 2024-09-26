Explosives found in Pocatello home

Skip to Content
POCATELLO, Idaho (Pocatello Police Release) – On September 26, the Pocatello Police Department responded to a house in the 300 blk. of Roosevelt Avenue after receiving a tip of possible explosives and suspicious firearms inside the residence.

Upon arrival, officers contacted 39-year-old Cade Garber. After obtaining a search warrant officers entered the home and discovered several suspected pipe bombs and firearms.

The PPD arrested Garber on charges including one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a bomb or destructive device. Garber is being held at the Bannock County Jail on the above charges.

The Idaho Falls Police Bomb Squad is responding to the scene in reference to the explosive devices.

PPD is asking the community to please avoid the area as this is an active investigation. Additional charges are pending.

If anyone has information on this case please contact PPD at 208-234-6121.

