Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office addresses immigration concerns

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office released a statement today on immigration and border security concerns.

The concerns have focused on policy changes related to asylum claims and how they are processed.

Sheriff Samuel M. Hulse said the current administration has allowed millions to enter.

Hulse mentioned nothing has changed at the border, and the federal government has failed to address the issue.

He encourages Idaho citizens to contact federal Representatives and Senators to demand solutions to these issues.