Camper fire threatens nearby house

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (IFFD RELEASE) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a camper fire on the 100 block of 13th Street Wednesday evening.

Around 6:26 p.m., a resident called 911 to report that the camper was on fire. The call was initially dispatched as an outbuilding fire, with an engine, ladder truck and a battalion responding.

The caller told dispatch the camper was feet away from a home and the call was upgraded to a full first alarm structure fire dispatching an additional two engines and two ambulances.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and discovered heavy smoke coming from an unoccupied camper. Firefighters quickly had the fire contained and then made entry into the camper to put the rest of the flames and remaining hotspots.

There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. An estimated total of damages is not known at this time.