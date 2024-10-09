Skip to Content
Brian Kohberger’s murder trial has a start date

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – New developments in a high-profile quadruple murder case.

We now know when Brian Kohberger will stand trial. 

The trial is expected to begin on August 11th.

It will run through November 7th next year. 

The original date was moved after Kohberger's attorneys successfully argued that he would not get a fair trial in Latah County.

It was moved to Ada County.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin July 30th.

A hearing is scheduled for next month.

Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022.

