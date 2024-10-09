Common rules that hunters break

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Deer hunting season starts Thursday, October 10th, and if you are going out to hunt, you should know what rules are commonly broken.

Idaho Fish and Game says the most commonly broken hunting and fishing laws include: not properly tagging your kill, not stopping at fish and game check stations, and hunters going on to private property.

Idaho Fish and Game says these rules are for the good of all hunters and animals.

“Sometimes rules are about safety—keeping people safe in the field. And some rules are about being a good neighbor, either to a landowner or to the people you share the landscape with. Some rules are about, conservation,” said Jennifer Jackson, the Regional Communications Director for Idaho Fish and Game

Idaho Fish and Game also said to learn the rules before you go out to hunt.

If you are unsure about a hunting or fishing law, you can contact your local fish and game office.