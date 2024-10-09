Skip to Content
Hunter finds a human skull near Brigham City

Brigham City Police Department
today at 5:31 PM
Published 5:36 PM

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (KIFI) – A human skull was found in a remote area near Brigham City, Utah.

Brigham City police say a shed antler hunter found the remains while searching for antlers.

The discovery was made on September 27th.  

According to police, the hunter reported the discovery immediately, took pictures of the skull and told authorities of the precise location.  

The Office of Medical Examiners is investigating the discovery.

They used human remains detection K-9s to search the area for any other remains but none were found. 

Tucker Robertson

Digital Content Director at Local News 8

