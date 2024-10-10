The retirement community showed off their talents in a friendly competition

Idaho Falls, Idaho (KIFI) — The room was filled with music, poetry, and laughter on Thursday, October 10th.

Synergy HomeCare and Brio Home Health and Hospice partnered to hold a talent show for senior citizens in Eastern Idaho. The organizations said there is talent in the region, and that they wanted to give seniors the chance to express themselves.

Shirley Petersen, a resident at the Fairwinds - Sand Creek retirement community, runs a sing-along group at the residence, which meets every Wednesday to sing along to the sound of her piano. After living a life surrounded by music, she says she realizes how important these kinds of creative outlets are the older she and everyone around her get.

"To see people the age that they are—we're all older, I have no idea how old some of them are. But that they're willing to come forth and do that and share that gift that God has given them--that's absolutely wonderful,” Petersen said.

The community liaison for Synergy HomeCare, Laziah Vasquez, says he wants this competition to become a yearly event. He has close ties to the senior community and says he loves to see people rediscover their passions.

"You get to hear a lot of stories from seniors about what they used to do and used to love to do. And the fact that you hear stories about those things...you don't always get the chance to see them,” Vasquez said. "So, a talent show gave these guys a chance to do the things they loved when they were younger.”