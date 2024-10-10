Therapy dogs find a home with Idaho Falls Police

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s World Mental Health Day, and the Idaho Falls Police Department is spotlighting two therapy dogs they’re especially grateful for, Sarge and Rusty.

The idea started in 2021 when Officer Pancheri brought in Rusty and the department loved having him around.

So much so that the wellness pilot program began in 2022.

Then Sarge came along in 2023.

Officers say the program has been a terrific morale boost to combat job stress.

Jessica Clements the Public Information Officer for the Idaho Falls Police told Local News 8 “They say hi to the officers, and people will come down and say hi to them, or we'll interact with them as they move through the building. Then, they're also here to interact with community members who are here in the department for a variety of reasons.”

The department says they are working on making both Rusty and Sarge, certified therapy dogs.