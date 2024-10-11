A traffic alert for drivers in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Starting Monday, October 14th the Water Pollution Control Department will replace a manhole on the 1200 block of East Clark Street between North 11th and North 12th Avenue.

The project could also impact East Center Street and East Lander Street.

Parking will be restricted in the construction zone.

Drivers should expect delays as traffic will be limited to one lane or possibly detoured during the project.

The project is expected to take about two weeks to finish.