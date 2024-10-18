A huge local bake sale to help Hurricane Helene victims

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – In Eastern Idaho on Saturday, October 19th, bakers across the region are holding what they call "the bake sale of a century."

All the proceeds will go to Hurricane Helene victims in North Carolina and Tennessee.

Shops from Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, and Saint Anthony are participating.

The bake sale was organized by a local woman, Constance Haworth, who has personal ties to North Carolina.

“Like, there's 35 different bakeries going to be there that'll be represented and over 2000 baked goods as of right now that we have coming. And it's going to be amazing,” said Hayworth "I hope that everybody can focus, that this isn't really about baked goods. This is about the people in western North Carolina, my home, my people where I come from. And that's what this is about."

The goal is to raise $65,000 for Hurricane Helene victims.

You can find the bake sale in front of the Rexburg CAL Ranch Store next to the Del Taco parking lot.

Stop by on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for treats like pumpkin cookies, cake pops, garlic knots, crab apple jam, and plenty more.