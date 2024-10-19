A plane crash injures two people in Madison County

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/MCSO RELEASE) – A 79-year-old pilot and an 18-year-old passenger were both injured in a plane crash around noon on Saturday, October 19th in Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office shared in a press release that multiple planes were participating in a Pumpkin Drop Event.

The plane’s landing gear stuck a power line causing the plane to crash into a field near 5000 South and Walker Siding.

Both individuals were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by Madison Ambulance, their current condition is unknown.

The National Transportation Safety Board was contacted and now working with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.