How the Georgetown Summit fire may benefit the wildlife

BEAR LAKE COUNTY, Idaho (Idaho Fish and Game Press Release) – In the early afternoon on Tuesday, Oct. 15, a wildfire started on the Georgetown Summit Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in southeast Idaho’s Bear Lake County. The WMA is managed by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

Due to dry fuel conditions, high temperatures, and moderate winds, the fire moved quickly along the west side of Highway 30 onto the WMA, moving along the northeastern slopes of the management area. The fire burned in a mix of shrubland and aspen/conifer tree stands.

Fish and Game personnel were on the scene that same afternoon, working with incident command and fire personnel who were the first to respond. Due to the quick action of county, state, and federal agencies and multiple air support resources, the wildfire was contained at 105 acres.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Idaho Fish and Game wishes to extend sincere gratitude to all the agencies involved in helping contain the fire and maintain public safety throughout the incident: Caribou-Targhee National Forest-Soda Springs and Montpelier Districts, Bureau of Land Management-Idaho Falls District and Pocatello Field Office, Idaho Department of Lands, Bear Lake County, Idaho State Police, and Idaho Transportation Department.

While initial reaction and photos of the wildfire might seem like a tough loss for Idaho Fish and Game, especially in the wake of a difficult fire season statewide, the fire-impacted area will actually yield benefits for wildlife. This is largely due to the fire’s smaller size, where it burned, and time of year in which it occurred.

“Fish and Game staff is looking at this recent event as an opportunity to reinvigorate this portion of Georgetown Summit WMA, specifically for our wintering elk, deer, and moose that frequent this area,” said Regional Habitat Biologist Maria Pacioretty.

“Species such as aspen will actually thrive and produce healthier, more productive trees in the years following a fire,” Pacioretty added. “Fish and Game staff will also work to rehab the burn area with seed mixes before the first snowfall and with additional plantings next year.”

During the rest of October and into November, hunters and other visitors might see Fish and Game and Idaho Department of Lands fire staff and equipment working the fire area on the WMA. For everyone’s safety, the public is asked to please respect and avoid heavy equipment operations while they are occurring. Public walk-in access is still available on the WMA though no motor vehicle access is allowed past the parking lots.

Those with questions about this recent fire may contact the Southeast Region Fish and Game office in Pocatello at 208-232-4703.

Firefighters watch helicopter with bucket drop water on the Georgetown Summit WMA wildfire in southeast Idaho. The fire started on Oct. 15 and was quickly contained. Photo courtesy Maria Pacioretty/Idaho Fish and Game

The quick action of county, state, and federal agencies kept the Georgetown Summit WMA wildfire in southeast Idaho to 105 acres after it started on Oct. 15. Photo courtesy Jennifer Jackson/Idaho Fish and Game