Camp Hayden and the Developmental Workshop hosted their annual trunk or treat event.

today at 8:05 PM
Published 8:12 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Camp Hayden was set up as a program to help children with disabilities be able to have an adventurous life that they would not be able to have otherwise.

Hayden Chapa was diagnosed with Microlissencephaly when he was a baby. 

During the next few years of his life, his parents Jason and Kami did everything they could to give him the best life. 

The Developmental Workshop helps children with disabilities by teaching them life skills.

The trunk or treat today was bigger than they have ever had before. 

Tucker Robertson

Digital Content Director at Local News 8

