Dead pigeons found around American Falls should be avoided

Katrina Evans
Katrina Evans
Katrina Evans
By
Published 4:08 PM

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Dead pigeons should be avoided, American Falls Police Department released a post on Facebook regarding the dead birds.

The post said “Per request of Idaho Department of Fish and Game, please stay away from the pigeons being reported deceased on and near the downtown area.  We are aware of the concern and IDFG is currently investigating.”

While we appreciate viewers who have sent in photos of the birds, you should avoid getting close to them. You can see some of these pictures above taken by Katrina Evans.

Tucker Robertson

