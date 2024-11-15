Toys For Tots held ‘Fill The Truck’ event in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The event was hosted from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at a warehouse off Heyrend Way in Idaho Falls.
The nonprofit is dedicated to ensuring every child has a Christmas this year.
Director Michael Scharer said this about their goal, "get as many toys as we possibly can for all the kids for Christmas this year."
If you missed this donation, there are plenty more donation locations and events this year.
Scharer told us about some of the other events in the area.
"Tomorrow will be at, Fred Meyer from 10 to 2... 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then, next weekend will be back at Sam's Club and then the weekend after that, on the 30th will be at Vern's Radio Shack over on Broadway."
You can see a list of all donation locations below.
- Jim Hickey and the Teton Board of Realtors
- Pioneer Title
- Chesbro Music
- Camping World
- Snake River Physical Therapy
- Mackenzie River
- Wright Physical Therapy
- Child and Family Resource Rexburg
- The Gun Shop
- Verizon Idaho Falls
- KaKo Jo's
- O'Reilly's AP
- Ammon Culver's
- Elevation Labs
- Ross' Diesel
- Visual Effx
- Jiffy Lube
- The Zone Sports Grill
- Sam's Club
- Big Lots
- Pet Smart
- Batteries Plus
- Grease Monkey
- Cal Ranch Idaho Falls
- Cal Ranch Rexburg
- All Idaho Falls Westmark Credit Union locations
- Vib Massage Therapy
- Sterling Urgent Care
- Expert Floors
- Liberty Tax and loans
- Gandolfos
- Barnes and Noble
- Riverside Service Group
- The Neighborhood Barber
- Teton Elementary
- Rigby Dental
- Idaho Environmental Coalition
- Doug Andrus Trucking
- Ririe City Library
- Yellowstone Grand Prix Race Center
- Steel Financial Strategies
- Tagg N Go Car Washes
- Conrad Bischoff
- Hernandez Tax and Bilingual Services
- Rusty Taco