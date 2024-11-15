Toys For Tots held  ‘Fill The Truck’ event in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The event was hosted from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at a warehouse off Heyrend Way in Idaho Falls.

The nonprofit is dedicated to ensuring every child has a Christmas this year.

Director Michael Scharer said this about their goal, "get as many toys as we possibly can for all the kids for Christmas this year."

If you missed this donation, there are plenty more donation locations and events this year.

Scharer told us about some of the other events in the area.

"Tomorrow will be at, Fred Meyer from 10 to 2... 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then, next weekend will be back at Sam's Club and then the weekend after that, on the 30th will be at Vern's Radio Shack over on Broadway."

You can see a list of all donation locations below.