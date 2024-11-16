Idaho Secretary of State begins election audit

Idaho (KIFI) – Under Idaho statute, the Secretary of State conducts a post-election audit to ensure the accuracy of election results.

The random draw to select counties and precincts occurred at the Idaho State Capitol.

The Idaho counties chosen to be audited for the general election are Bear Lake County, Bingham, Clearwater, Custer, Elmore, Jerome, Latah, and Minidoka.

Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane said, “today is the very first day of post-election audits. We have three audit teams all around the state. So specifically in Bear Lake County, Minidoka County and Jerome County. Today they have teams of auditors. So accountants that will be hand counting the ballots and then double checking the hand count that they did against the results that the county posted on election night. This is all part of our process to reassure Idahoans that their vote counts and that everything is accurate in terms of our elections.”

The election audit will be finished on November 26th.