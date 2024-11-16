Skip to Content
What you missed from the Fall Bazaar Craft Fair at Bonneville High School

KIFI
By

today at 5:40 PM
Published 5:49 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Hundreds of people visited Bonneville High School for the Fall Bazaar Craft Fair.

This year organizers decided to open the doors half an hour early. 

Over 100 different vendors displayed different crafts and designs for shoppers allowing families and friends can come together to start preparing for the holiday season.

While Local News 8 was there hundreds of people were packed inside Bonneville High School to find the perfect thing to buy. 

Food, holiday decorations, clothes, and accessories were just a few of the things on display from the vendors in attendance.

Tucker Robertson

Digital Content Director at Local News 8

