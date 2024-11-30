Skip to Content
Rexburg holds “Christmas Vendor Village” and tree lighting

The tree will be lit at 5:30 p.m.
today at 3:45 PM
Published 4:22 PM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Rexburg's Chamber of Commerce is hosting its "Christmas Vendor Village" Saturday, November 30th, 2024 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Several vendors, performances, and activities will be available at Porter Park.

Santa will come to visit and a tree will be lit at 5:30.

People can ride around the area in horse-drawn carriages from Hemming Village.

Visitors will be treated to performances from acts like the Upper Valley Women’s Choir,
Yellowstone Brass Quintet, and LUMINOSITY: The Robinson Family Light Show.

More information on the event can be found here.

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

