Rexburg holds “Christmas Vendor Village” and tree lighting

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Rexburg's Chamber of Commerce is hosting its "Christmas Vendor Village" Saturday, November 30th, 2024 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Several vendors, performances, and activities will be available at Porter Park.

Santa will come to visit and a tree will be lit at 5:30.

People can ride around the area in horse-drawn carriages from Hemming Village.

Visitors will be treated to performances from acts like the Upper Valley Women’s Choir,

Yellowstone Brass Quintet, and LUMINOSITY: The Robinson Family Light Show.

More information on the event can be found here.