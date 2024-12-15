Teton Pass to close tonight for avalanche control

Skip to Content
today at 12:28 PM
Published 12:26 PM

WYOMING-The Teton Pass will be closed tonight at 8 p.m. for avalanche control. 

In the case of reduced visibility, winter driving conditions, and increasing avalanche hazards may cause the Teton Pass to close earlier. 

The Wyoming Department of Transportation warns all travelers to not park at the summit of the Teton Pass. 

Highway drivers and backcountry drivers are advised to plan accordingly.

This information is from a Wyoming Department of Transportation press release.

Travis Richards

