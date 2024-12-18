Idaho Fish and Game gets an extra set of paws in southeast Idaho

The following is from a news release by Idaho Fish and Game

IDAHO (KIFI) – Idaho Fish and Game announced the newest addition to their enforcement team in southeast Idaho.

K9 Officer ‘Bear’ is on the job to lend an extra “paw.”

In a press release, IDFG said Bear won’t receive official training until Spring 2025 but is currently working on learning obedience, practicing patience, enjoying lots of fieldwork, and bonding with his handler, Senior Conservation Officer Kolby White of Montpelier.

“I have wanted to be a K9 handler since I joined the department in 2021,” says White. “I had the wonderful opportunity of having Senior Conservation Officer Jim Stirling from the Magic Valley Region as one of my field trainers during my first year of being an officer. Jim was the first K9 handler for Idaho Fish and Game.”

IDFG said Bear has continued to impress everyone since he joined the Southeast Region. Bear has excellent “customer service skills," such as getting along with everyone he meets. Bear also loves being White’s K9 partner.

“Bear loves going patrolling with me, running around in the mountains, learning new things, and playing with his toys around the yard,” says White. “I look forward to a long working relationship with Bear as we help our enforcement team investigate wildlife crimes in southeast Idaho.”