Alleged drunk driver runs from deputies in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies pursued a speeding vehicle at around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

In a press release, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies approached N. Yellowstone and 49th N. where a deputy used the Pursuit Immobilization Technique (PIT) to stop the vehicle.

The driver, 30-year-old Miguel Trejo Duran of Idaho Falls, seemed intoxicated to deputies and was taken to the hospital to obtain blood samples.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said Mr. Duran was booked into jail on Felonies for Driving Under the Influence and Eluding.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone of how important it is to avoid getting behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking or using intoxicating substances regardless of how much. It is not worth the risk to other drivers and yourself and much easier to plan ahead and find a safe ride home.