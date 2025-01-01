Skip to Content
Top Stories

Alleged drunk driver runs from deputies in Idaho Falls

Duran, Miguel T
By
today at 2:57 PM
Published 3:01 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies pursued a speeding vehicle at around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

In a press release, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies approached N. Yellowstone and 49th N. where a deputy used the Pursuit Immobilization Technique (PIT) to stop the vehicle.

The driver, 30-year-old Miguel Trejo Duran of Idaho Falls, seemed intoxicated to deputies and was taken to the hospital to obtain blood samples.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said Mr. Duran was booked into jail on Felonies for Driving Under the Influence and Eluding.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone of how important it is to avoid getting behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking or using intoxicating substances regardless of how much. It is not worth the risk to other drivers and yourself and much easier to plan ahead and find a safe ride home.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tucker Robertson

Digital Content Director at Local News 8

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content