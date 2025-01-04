Skip to Content
Shelley Mayor issued Snow Proclamation requiring empty streets for snow removal

KIFI
By
today at 2:48 PM
Published 2:54 PM

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Shelley Police Department warns that cars may be towed for snow removal.

You can read the whole post from the Shelley Police Department Facebook below.

“The Mayor has issued a Snow Proclamation that will go into effect beginning at 2:00 p.m. today [Saturday] (1/4/2025).

Please remove all vehicles and trailers off city streets or they will be towed at the owner's expense.

The Shelley Public Works Crew will begin to plow the city streets at 4:30 a.m. on 1/5/2025.”

Tucker Robertson

Digital Content Director at Local News 8

