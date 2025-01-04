Snow event issued in Idaho Falls creates parking restrictions

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Idaho Falls issued a snow event, and parking restrictions.

To qualify as a snow event, snowfall must reach two inches or more. This requires space on roads for snow removal.

In a news release, the City of Idaho Falls said “A snow event in Idaho Falls means three things: 1) parking restrictions are in place for all streets; 2) snowplows have begun plowing streets on a priority basis; and 3) property owners must remove snow and ice from their sidewalks within 24 hours following the cessation of the precipitation”

The process of snow removal takes an average of 72 hours but the city says it can take longer if there is more precipitation causing them to start over.

Read the City of Idaho Falls snow removal schedule below.

ZONE B: Plows will begin work on Zone B streets once priority twos are finished and will continue to be plowed until completion. Zone B is the majority of the city and is colored yellow on the zone map.

DOWNTOWN: Downtown will be plowed during the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 5 from midnight to 7 a.m. to minimize the impact on businesses. Downtown is colored gray on the zone map.

ZONE A: Zone A is a relatively small area located in the center of the city and is colored green on the zone map. Most of the streets in zone A are relatively narrow, therefore plowing is done over a two-day period to allow residents who utilize on-street parking to find alternative parking. The schedule is as follows:

North and south streets on Monday, Jan. 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East and west streets on Tuesday, Jan 7. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sign up to receive snow removal text alerts by texting snowIF to 38276.

There are options for staying informed during snow removal operations including:

City of Idaho Falls website

Interactive snow removal map

City of Idaho Falls' social media pages

Outside electronic message boards at key locations

Street Division: (208) 612-8490

Local media outlets (print, radio, television, web)

Every fall, a printed snow removal map and other information about the snow removal process is mailed to Idaho Falls residents inside the utility mailer and is available in English and in Spanish.