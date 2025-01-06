Idaho GOP censures Madsion County Precinct Committe Officer

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Republican Party has censured a Madison County Precinct Committee Officer (PCO) for his support of Prop One or "Idahoans for Open Primaries."

The initiative, which would have introduced ranked choice voting in Idaho, failed to pass in the November 2024 election.

Hyrum Erickson, PCO for the Madison County Republican Central Committee, participated in several debates and wrote op-eds in favor of the proposition.

While Erickson was not at the meeting, several delegates spoke on his behalf.

Erickson was censured by a vote of 122 for censure and 79 against.

Local News 8 has reached out to Erickson for comment.