Temporary closure scheduled on US 191/189 Hoback Canyon

The following is a press release from the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Wyoming (WYDOT) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of US 191/189 through Hoback Canyon for Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 5:00 a.m. for avalanche mitigation. Additional closures may be necessary depending on weather conditions. Reduced visibility, winter driving conditions, and increasing avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure.

Dial 511 or go to www.wyoroad.info for updated weather and road conditions. Sign up for automated email and text alerts with 511 notify at www.wyoroad.info.