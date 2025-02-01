Skip to Content
Top Stories

Temporary closure scheduled on US 191/189 Hoback Canyon

MGN
By
New
today at 6:01 PM
Published 6:06 PM

The following is a press release from the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Wyoming (WYDOT) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of US 191/189 through Hoback Canyon for Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 5:00 a.m. for avalanche mitigation. Additional closures may be necessary depending on weather conditions. Reduced visibility, winter driving conditions, and increasing avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure. 

Dial 511 or go to www.wyoroad.info for updated weather and road conditions. Sign up for automated email and text alerts with 511 notify at www.wyoroad.info. 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content