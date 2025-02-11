Skip to Content
Bonneville Sheriff’s deputies seek walkaway

Jeremey Don Colwell
Bonneville County Sheriff
Jeremey Don Colwell
By
today at 10:49 AM
Published 11:02 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville County sheriff's office are searching for 45-year-old walkaway Jeremey Don Colwell.

Colwell was due back to the jail Sunday afternoon but failed to return from his work release.

Colewell has been in custody at the jail since December has been in custody since mid December on Misdemeanor Warrants, according to Sheriff's office records.

Colewell stands at 5' 10" and 220 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information on Colwell should call Bonneville County dispatch at 208-529-1200.

Seth Ratliff

Seth is a reporter for Local News 8.

