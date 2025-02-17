Idaho Falls Regional Airport seeks public input for ongoing master plan process

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls Regional Airport staff are asking for public input to discuss the airport's future as part of their ongoing Master Plan.

The IDA Airport Master Plan is a comprehensive study that provides the developmental framework for the airport to ensure appropriate planning for future needs, according to the City of Idaho Falls.

A public open house will be held on Feb. 20, 2025, at the Idaho Falls Activity Center from 6 to 8 p.m. The open house will be self-guided, where the public can meet with airport staff and their consultant, who will share the airport master plan designed to meet short-, medium-, and long-term development aviation demand over the next 20 years.

You can learn more about the master plan at ifairportmp.com