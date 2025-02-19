Idaho Trooper selected to serve as a Guardian of the Flame in 2025 Special Olympics

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Police.

Meridian, Idaho (ISP) – The Idaho State Police is proud to announce that Trooper Jason Cagle has been honored with selection to participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) Final Leg for the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games. Trooper Cagle will serve as a Guardian of the Flame, carrying the prestigious Flame of Hope through cities in Italy, culminating in its arrival at the Opening Ceremony in Turin on March 8, 2025.

The Final Leg is a longstanding tradition where law enforcement officers and Special Olympics athletes worldwide unite to raise awareness and celebrate the spirit of the Special Olympics. The Flame of Hope will begin its journey with ceremonial lighting at Zappeion Hall in Athens, Greece, on February 25 before traveling to Rome for a blessing by the Pope. The torch will then be carried through the Piedmont Region of Italy by 81 law enforcement officers and eight Special Olympics athletes before the Opening Ceremony in Turin.

Trooper Cagle has dedicated decades of service to the LETR program, actively supporting Special Olympics athletes and promoting inclusion through sport. Reflecting on this honor, he shared, “Being part of the LETR Final Leg is an incredible privilege. This journey represents unity, perseverance, and the unwavering support that law enforcement has for Special Olympics athletes. Carrying the Flame of Hope reminds us that we are all stronger together. I am honored to represent Idaho and our law enforcement community on this global stage.”

LETR is the Special Olympics’ most significant public awareness and fundraising campaign. Since its inception in 1981, it has raised over $1 billion to support programs worldwide. More than 100,000 law enforcement officers and Special Olympics athletes participate annually, carrying the Flame of Hope through local communities to inspire inclusion and respect.

Join us in supporting Trooper Jason Cagle on his journey. Learn more about the LETR Final Leg and how you can contribute at https://fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/FinalLeg/JasonCagle

For more information about the Special Olympics and the Law Enforcement Torch Run, visit www.letr.org.