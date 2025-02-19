Kali and Zeke Best – A mountain of memories from lives cut short

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) - The family of a murdered Idaho mom is speaking out to tell her story.

Kali Randall Best (38) was pregnant when her husband Jeremy Best murdered her, their unborn baby, and their infant son Zeke. Following Jeremy Best's admission of guilt as part of a plea deal, Local News 8 reached out to Kali's family to learn more about who she was in life and the legacy she left behind.

"Kali was a beautiful soul," cousin Meg Fischer told Local News 8. "This was one very, very tragic and unfortunate day in a life that was incredibly beautiful. And we want to make sure that people don't lose sight of that."

Traveler - Mother - Animal Lover

Kali's family tells us the 38-year-old was an explorer and a nature lover. Motivated by her passions, Kali found herself in the small town of Victor Idaho, and made it her home.

"[Her] Home was in the mountains," Kali's brother Brian Randall told Local News 8. "Once she went west, we knew she would never come back."

Working as a Veterinary Technician by trade, Lali became known as a community animal lover, a pet healer, and a friend.

"She was a great person," said Fischer. "We saw a lot of that when we saw the outreach from the community. We were not alone in seeing how special she was and that she touched so many people."

A Child, A Son, A Bundle of Joy

Brian tells us Kali blossomed as a mother. Her son Zeke is remembered as a bundle of joy.

"Zeke was probably one of the most well-behaved little boys ever," said Brian.

"He was just a very relaxed baby," adds Fischer. "He loved being carried. I used a sling for carrying my babies and I passed those along to Kali."

Kali's journey to climb new heights may have come to an end, but her family says she leaves behind a mountain of memories in her place.

Kali's extended family is setting up a legacy fund in her honor, a link to the venmo has been included below.