Hillcrest High School cancels classes due to heat outage

MGN Online
By
today at 5:09 PM
Published 5:17 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - All classes at Hillcrest High School will be canceled on Wednesday due to an HVAC equipment malfunction.

"Today, an air compressor that controls the pneumatic HVAC and hot water system at Hillcrest failed," writes D93 superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme. "Our maintenance department is working to find and install a replacement, but due to the age of the equipment, a replacement is not readily available."

Hillcrest staff will provide an update Wednesday afternoon regarding classes on Thursday. Thursday may need to be rescheduled as an online learning day if repairs are unfinished.

Seth Ratliff

Seth is a reporter for Local News 8.

