Rexburg police quickly resolve situation after “violent indivdual” barricades self with gun

UPDATE - Feb 25 6:13 PM

The following is a press release from the Rexburg Police.

Just before 5 pm tonight (2/25/2025), Rexburg Police were dispatched to a residence in the Summerfield Subdivision for a report of an armed, erratic person making threats with a rifle. Officers quickly set up a perimeter and used emergency notifications to notify neighbors to shelter in place.

The initial reporting party left the immediate area but informed dispatch that they heard sounds of a disturbance in the home. They expressed concern for victims in the house.

Repeated attempts to contact subjects in the home by phone were unsuccessful. Officers loudly announced their presence and knocked on the door with no response.

After numerous attempts, officers determined to make entry into the home and ensure the safety of the victims who were reported to be in the house. They breached the front door and eventually made contact with the suspect and victims through the doorway.

The suspect acted very erratically and was noncompliant with officer's commands. With victims in sight and the suspect refusing orders to show their hands and peacefully give up, officers made entry and took the suspect into custody.

The suspect continued to fight and resist officers with firearms in a close proximity. Our officers professionally took them into custody, removed victims from the scene, and made the residence safe.

The investigation is still ongoing, but one suspect is in custody, pending charges for aggravated assault and resisting officers.

There is no threat to the public at this time. We appreciate everyone's patience in the area as we resolved the situation as quickly as possible.

ORIGINAL:

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Police in Rexburg have taken a "violent individual" into custody who had barricaded themselves into a building near the Summerfield subdivision.

According to a public safety message, the suspect had a firearm. According to the public warning system, the incident was resolved quickly and safely. There will be a small group of law enforcement officers working in the area this evening. Police are asking the public to give them space to do their jobs.

Local News 8 will update this story as we learn new information regarding the arrest.