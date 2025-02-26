Idaho Innovation Center hosting Luau fundraiser

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Innovation Center is inviting the people of Southeast Idaho for a night of dinner, fun, and entertainment. The group is holding its annual fundraiser Friday, February 28, at 6:30 PM.

This year's event will feature a Luau and auction held at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing.

"We are gonna have raffles, and we're going to have to give away some trips," Innovation Center Executive Director Bryan Magleby told Local News 8. "A hunting safari to Africa and fishing to Alaska."

The mission of the Idaho Innovation Center is to provide small businesses with access to resources so local entrepreneurs can "aggressively start and grow their small businesses."

Doors and the silent auction open at 6:00 PM. Tickets cost $65. For more information, click HERE.