Idaho Falls Zoo taking applications for Junior Zoo Crew

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Applications are now open for teens to join the 2025 Junior Zoo Crew at the Idaho Falls Zoo.

The Junior Zoo Crew offers a specially designed summer educational program for teens aged 14 to 17, according to the city of Idaho Falls. "The program also helps boost participants' resumes and college applications by providing experience in public speaking, animal care, conservation, zoo careers, and education within a zoo setting."

Participating teens will have the opportunity to assist animal keepers and staff in the Children's Zoo, information stations throughout the animal exhibits, answer questions from zoo guests, and help with special events.

For more information on the Junior Zoo Crew program or to apply, click HERE. Teens who wish to apply can choose between three seprate three-week sessions. Additional information regarding dates can be found on the zoo's website.

The deadline to apply to the Junior Zoo Crew is April 1 at 4:00 p.m.

For those accepted into the program, there is an education program fee of $72 for Tautphaus Park Zoological Society members and $90 for non-members. According to Zoo staff, the fee covers training, materials, one uniform shirt, a name tag, recognition items, and an appreciation party at the end of the season.

For questions about the program, requests for accommodations to participate, or assistance with applying digitally, contact Kathryn Farley, Volunteer Coordinator, at kfarley@idahofallszoo.org.