Bert Kreischer’s PERMISSION TO PARTY hits Idaho Falls Mountain America Center

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Mountain America Center is adding another show-stopping performer to the venue's 2025 lineup. Renowned comedian Bert Kreischer returns to the stage with his brand-new tour, PERMISSION TO PARTY, and will stop in Idaho Falls at the Mountain America Center on Friday, October 3, 2025.

The tour includes 37 dates, with more cities to be added.

Presale begins Tuesday, March 11th, at 9 am PT/12 pm ET, and tickets will go on sale Friday, March 14th, at 10 am on Ticketmaster.com or during open hours at the venue’s Bingham Healthcare Box Office.

In addition to being named “one of the US’s top stand-ups over the past decade” by The Guardian, Kreischer is a world-renowned podcaster, hosting Bertcast, with over 600 episodes, and 2 Bears, 1 Cave with Tom Segura, which consistently charts in the top 10 comedy podcasts worldwide. Kreischer also created, hosted, and produced his YouTube cooking show, Something’s Burning, which has earned over 45.3M views to date. On social media, Kreischer boasts impressive numbers totaling 13.4M fans across all platforms and 280M total views on his YouTube channel alone.