Eastern Idaho man found guilty of methamphetamine possession

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - An eastern Idaho man could face up to seven years in prison for a felony conviction after being found in possession of methamphetamine during a Shelley traffic stop.

According to Bingham County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Hart, Cristian J. Salgado was found guilty and convicted of Possession of Methamphetamine in a one-day jury trial on March 14, 2025.

Salgado was arrested and charged with the crime during a traffic stop on June 7, 2024.

"I would like to thank Corporal Dannehl and Corporal Eduardo Ballesteros for their excellent police work and Bingham County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Oliver Wimbish for his invaluable assistance during the trial. I also extend a sincere thanks to my legal assistant, Desiree Figg, and the other staff and attorneys in our office who contributed in this matter," said Hart.

Mr. Salgado’s sentencing is scheduled for June 4, 2025, at 3:00 pm. He faces a penalty of up to seven years in prison and/or a $15,000 fine for his felony conviction.

Local News 8 has included the release from the Bingham County Prosecutors Office below: