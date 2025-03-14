Scam Alert: Idaho Falls Regional Airport warns travelers of rising E-Visa scams

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Regional Airport is warning travelers to be on the look out for scammers and fraudulent websites pretending to issue E-visas or Electronic Travel Authorization. In a post on Facebook, the airport says they've noticed an uptick in travelers who think they have obtained legitimate travel documents for their international journey, only to loose money and find themselves unable to travel to their destination.

"To mislead applicants, some of these websites have created images and home page templates that look like legitimate government websites. Check with the known official consulate or other government representative before purchasing any online documents to avoid falling victim to a scam," writes airport staff.

The Airport has released the following tips to help travelers avoid falling victim:

➖Make sure to first visit and navigate from official government websites for official E-visa application platforms.

➖Pay attention to the design and content of the website. Many of these fake websites, while they look like government websites, have grammatical errors and non-visa-related information, pop-up windows and advertisements.